UNSC Acknowledges Ethiopia’s Endeavor in Providing Humanitarian Assistance to Tigray

April 23/2021/ENA/ The members of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) acknowledged the efforts by the Government of Ethiopia to provide humanitarian assistance and to provide increased humanitarian access.



In a statement issued yesterday, members of the Security Council recognized, nevertheless, that, humanitarian challenges remain.

Moreover, they called for a scaled up humanitarian response and unfettered humanitarian access to all people in need, including in the context of the food security situation.

The members of the Security Council also called for a continuation of international relief efforts in a manner consistent with the United Nations guiding principles of humanitarian emergency assistance, including humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

Furthermore, they reiterated their strong support to regional and sub-regional efforts and organizations, namely the African Union and IGAD, and underscored the importance of their continued engagement.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Ethiopia.

Welcoming the joint investigation by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission into alleged human rights violations and abuses, the members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about allegations of human rights violations and abuses.

The statement mentioned some alleged human rights violations including reports of sexual violence against women and girls in the Tigray region and called for investigations to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

Permanent Mission of Ethiopia to the United Nations expressed its appreciation to the friendly members of the Security Council for their constructive considerations continued support and understanding.