DPM & FM Demeke, Vietnam’s FM Son Hold Telephone Conversation

Addis Ababa April 22/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen held telephone conversation with Vietnam Foreign Affairs Minister Bui Thanh Son today.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and coordination at multilateral forums on the occasion of the two nations marking the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, according to Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Congratulating Son on his recent appointment as Foreign Minister of Vietnam, Foreign Minister Demeke affirmed that the Ethiopian Government attaches importance to fostering the friendship and multifaceted collaboration with Vietnam.

He also praised Vietnam’s successful implementation of its dual goals of pandemic containment and socio-economic development and highlighted his impression at the nation’s significant achievements in external relations, particularly as Chair of Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) last year and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.

Expressing his delight at progresses made in the bilateral relations over the past 45 years, Vietnam’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Bui Thanh Son on his part appreciated highly Ethiopia’s regional role and position.

Son hoped the two foreign ministries to promote their roles in enhancing friendship and cooperation for peace, collaboration and growth in the region.

As part of their talks, the officials exchanged measures and orientations for improved bilateral engagements in the coming time, with priority given to increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels when COVID-19 is placed under control, expanding economic cooperation, studying collaboration mechanisms and completing legal frameworks, the news agency reported.

The two sides discussed also a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Foreign minister Son affirmed that Vietnam supports the settlement of all international disputes through peaceful measures in line with international law and the UN Charter.