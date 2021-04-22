Finance Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Economic Cooperation

Addis Ababa April 22/2021 (ENA) US Ambassador to Ethiopia Geeta Pasi paid courtesy call on Finance Minister Ahmed Shide at his office where they discussed the economic cooperation between Ethiopia and the United States.

The discussion focused on the multifaceted economic cooperation of the countries, which has been very important in supporting economic growth in Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Finance.

This, in particular, is seen in the strong collaboration in areas such as resilience building in rural parts of the country, improving the quality of health and education sectors as well as building improved governance in Ethiopia.

Finance Minister Ahmed briefed the ambassador about the current peace and security situation in Ethiopia and the Horn region.

He noted that the Government of Ethiopia has given unimpeded access for humanitarian support in Tigray region and explained about the rehabilitation and rebuilding measures in the region.

In this regard, he expressed his appreciation to the US for being the largest humanitarian aid donor in Ethiopia and used the opportunity to underscore the need to further scale up economic cooperation.

In their discussion regarding GERD, Ambassador Pasi explained USA’s stand to see disputes over the dam find an amicable solution.

The relations between Ethiopia and USA date back to 1903. The early economic cooperation between the countries was strengthened with the signing of the Treaty Amity and Economic Relations on May 17, 1951, the General Technical Assistance Agreement on June 16, 1951, and the Point Four Agreement on May 17, 1952.