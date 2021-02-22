Ethiopian Chief of Staff in UAE for Official Visit

ADDIS Ababa February 22/2021 (ENA) A delegation led by the National Defense Force Chief of Staff, Gneral Berhanu Jula is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an official visit to the country.

General Berhanu has today met Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed a message sent from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the crown prince.

During the occasion, General Berhanu said that the existing bilateral relations between Ethiopia and the UAE has been strengthened in all aspects.

Cooperation between the Defense Force Institutions of the two countries has also been enhanced and expanded, he added.

The crown prince for his part expressed UAE’s firm stance to further enhance its bilateral relation with Ethiopia for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

He also said that his country is keen to work with Ethiopia with a view to expand cooperation in different sectors including in the field of economy, technology, education, security and military.

General Berhanu has also briefed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the current situations in East Africa, the concluded law enforcement operation in Tigray and the existing situation.

The Ethiopian chief of staff is expected to meet and confer with UAE Defense Minister and Chief of Staff during his visit.

Similarly, Rear Admiral Kindu Gezu, Chief of the Ethiopian Navy met and discussed with his UAE counterpart, Rear Admiral Pilot Prince Sheikh Seid Bin Hamdan Mohammed Al Nahyan, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

.