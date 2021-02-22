Sidama Region Officially Inaugurated

Addis Ababa February 22/2021 (ENA) The official inauguration ceremony of Sidama Regional State was held today in Hawasa city in the presence of thousands of people, government officials and diplomats of various countries.



Sidama, which was part of Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR) with Zonal Administration level, has become Ethiopia’s 10th regional state in a referendum conducted on November, 2019.

Tens of thousands of people gathered to celebrate the official inauguration of the region with various activities.

Hawassa City Deputy Mayor, Tsegaye Tuke on the occasion commended the current federal government for its decision to provide a lasting solution to the long time quest for statehood.

He added that granting recognition to the desires of the people of Sidama manifests the fact that the nation has been implementing a real federal system and the constitution.

Delegations from various regional states, City Administrations of Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa attended the official inauguration.

Moreover, ambassadors of Iran, Slovakya, Siri Lanka, Czeck Republic, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Zambia, and Bangladish in Ethiopia are among the diplomats who presided over the program.