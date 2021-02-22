IGAD’s Scientific Conference on Migration, Displacement Kicks Off

Addis Ababa February 22/2021 (ENA) The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has officially kicked of today its 2nd Scientific Conference on Migration and Displacement in Addis Ababa.

The conference in its two day deliberation will discuss on challenges of migration and displacement in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his welcoming remarks, Executive Secretary of IGAD, Workneh Gebeyehu said the spread of the COVID-19 virus had a significant impact on human mobility overall and more specifically on cross-border mobility.

The immediate response to mitigate the spread of the virus has included travel restrictions and border closures which have left many vulnerable migrants stranded in low-protection environments, he stated.

“As the world, including our IGAD region grapples with the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is indeed timely and appropriate to re-examine human mobility particularly in the context of COVID-19”, Workneh noted.

The conference brings together some of the best thought-leaders, researchers, members of the academia, policy makers, partners and practitioners to examine and deliberate the immediate and long term impact of COVID-19 on migration and displacement in and around IGAD region, it was indicated.

The participants are expected to share experience, knowledge and give policy recommendations on how IGAD and its Member States can more effectively protect vulnerable groups.

The conference is organized in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).