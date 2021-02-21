PM Abiy Appreciates the Thriving Ethiopians’ Contribution for ‘Dine the Nation’

Addis Ababa February 21/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed commended all Ethiopians both at home and abroad for their successful contribution for ‘Dine for Ethiopia’ project.

“I thank you deeply. Our target was Birr 3 billion Birr but you helped to raise 4.2 billion Birr to develop Koysha, Wenchi and Gorgora,” Abiy wrote on his Facebook account today.

He further said, “In unity we shall reach our aspired destination.”

On August 20, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has officially launched ‘Dine for the Nation’ project to mobilize funds for three projects in Amhara, Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR).