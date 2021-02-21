Premier Launches the Halala Kela Cluster Section of Koysha Project

Addis Ababa February 21/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed along with members of the Council of Ministers launched today the Halala Kela cluster section of the Koysha project in Dawuro Zone.

The Halala Kela cluster, which constitutes the larger Koysha project, is designed to productively capitalize on the natural endowments of the area.

The Prime Minister’s ‘Dine for Ethiopia’ initiative aimed to raise 3 billion Birr to develop three sites including the Koysha. Exceeding the set target, the initiative managed to raise 4.2 billion Birr.

It is to be recalled that ‘Dine for Ethiopia’ initiative was launched last August with a view to mobilize funds for the construction of these natural tourist attraction projects in Gorgora, Wonchi and Koysha in Amhara, Oromia and South Nations Nationalities and Peoples’ regional states respectively.