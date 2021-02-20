House, Parliamentary Research Network Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Addis Ababa, February 20/2021(ENA) The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) and the Parliamentary Research Network have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that enables the House to enact bills that meet the needs of the society and with good quality.



The signing ceremony was held at the conclusion of a two-day parliamentary annual research conference today.

Speaking at signing ceremony, House Speaker Tagesse Chaffo said the MoU will play a pivotal role in helping parliamentarians understand the social, legal, scientific and economic aspects of issues and deal with many topics.

The Parliamentary Research Network, which was established last year by 10 institutions of higher learning and research institutions as well civic and professional associations, has been providing useful research and information that support the work of the parliament, he added.

In this regard, the speaker pointed out that researches need to be strengthened to modernize the activities of the House.

According to him, researches “will enable the members to carry out effective work based on knowledge and complete information.”

Thus, the House of People’s Representatives will work in collaboration with the network and other stakeholders to modernize the House and make it embrace scientific approaches towards issues.

Science and Higher Education State Minister, Professor Afework Kasu said on his part research should be strengthened for the realization of a modernized and research oriented parliamentary system in this country with a long history of education.

“Working with the parliament, through a parliamentary research network will help the House fulfill its constitutional responsibilities and create a strong parliamentary system,” he underscored.

At the two-day conference, young scholars from different universities have presented researches on the role of parliament in upholding the constitution and the rule of law as well as the application of ICT technology and human rights for discussion, it was learned.

The annual research conference was jointly organized by House of People’s Representatives and United Nations Development Program (UNDP).