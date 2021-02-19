Demeke and Jaishankar Discuss Bilateral Issues

Addis Ababa February 19/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar exchanged views on several issues of bilateral concern today.

Commending the long-standing and multifaceted relationship that exists between Ethiopia and India, Demeke said the Government of Ethiopia is committed to protecting the rights of its citizens and refugees in the country.

Despite the media hype over the non-existence of access to humanitarian support in Tigray, more than 75 international humanitarian agencies are on the ground delivering food and non-food items to more than 2 million affected people covering 80% of the region, he added.

Dubbing Ethiopia as one of the biggest hosts of refugees in the world with more than one million people from 27 different countries, the minister stressed Ethiopia’s devotion to protecting all who reside within the country’s boundary.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides noted that reaching an amicable solution through dialogue to solve the current Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute would be beneficial to the people of both countries.

They further appreciated the increasing trade volume between the Ethiopia and India and the role of Indian companies that provided employment opportunities to many people in Ethiopia.

Aside from relations marked by notable economic activities, technology and knowledge transfer, the officials acknowledged the vibrant cultural exchange between the people of the two countries.

The officials also touched upon the preparations being made for the forthcoming India-Africa summit during their discussion.

They also presided over the signing of agreements between India and Ethiopia to grant visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports and a Memorandum of Understanding between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research of India and a higher institution in Ethiopia.