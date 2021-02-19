Diplomats Responsible to Clarify Facts about GERD, Counter Disinformation: MoFA

Addis Ababa February 19/2021 (ENA) Creating awareness among the global community about the reality of the Renaissance Dam and countering the disinformation about the recent law enforcement operation in Tigray would be crucial role of the dozen newly appointed ambassadors and mission leaders, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The 7 newly appointed ambassadors and 5 mission leaders have been given training for the past two weeks on different issues, including diplomacy and international relations, diplomatic protocol, foreign policy, bilateral relations, economic diplomacy, and the 10-year strategic plan of the ministry, among others.

Closing the training today, Human Resources Development Director-General Regassa Kefale said creating awareness on fair utilization of GERD and the reality to the global community is among the responsibilities of the newly appointed ambassadors and mission leaders.

The director-general added that some actors have been disseminating disinformation about the reality of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. These wrong rhetoric about GERD should be replaced by the right ones.

According to him, the ambassadors and mission leaders have also the responsibility to counter the defamation about Ethiopia following the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State with the right narratives.

Promoting economic diplomacy, tourism, protecting the rights of citizens living abroad, and strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations, among others, are also among the duties of the newly appointed ambassadors and mission leaders.