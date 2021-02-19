Ethiopia, South Sudan Sign Military Cooperation Agreement

Addis Ababa February 19/2013 (ENA) Ethiopia and South Sudan have signed a military cooperation agreement today.

The agreement was signed by Chiefs of Staff General Berhanu Jula and General Johnson Juma Okot.

According to the National Defense Force website, the signing ceremony was held at the conclusion of the 11th Joint Chiefs of Staff Meeting of the two countries.

The agreement includes exchange of information on military security, curbing illicit arms and human trafficking at border areas, enhancing military diplomacy and cooperation in areas of education and training, among others.

A delegation led by Chief of Staff of South Sudan Army, General Johnson Juma Okot, arrived in Addis Ababa yesterday to discuss bilateral military affairs.