Ethiopian Transports Over 95 Mil Stems of Flowers for Valentine’s Season

Addis Ababa February 19/2013 (ENA) Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics services disclosed that it has transported more than 95 million stems of flowers (4,600 tons of flowers) from Nairobi and Addis Ababa to different countries in two weeks.

According to a press release sent to ENA today, Ethiopian has shipped 1,600 tons of flowers from Nairobi and 3,000 tons from Addis Ababa to Belgium, Cote d’Ivoire, Germany, Italy, UAE, the US, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and many more destinations.

Managing Director of Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, Fitsum Abady said Ethiopian has established effective cold chain that maintains flowers in a temperature-controlled environment throughout the transportation process and ensures efficient delivery to the intended destinations.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistic Services is known for the shipment of perishable goods through its ultra-modern temperature controlled facilities with optimum condition. “We are glad to serve our global customers on the special occasion,” he added,

Ethiopian had also been transporting necessary medical supplies globally, contributing to the global fight against COVID-19.

Ethiopia is the second largest cut flower exporter in Africa and 5th largest non-EU cut flowers exporter during the 2019-20 fiscal year mainly due to the support of Ethiopian Airlines latest cargo facility and largest network.