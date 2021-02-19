EZEMA Discussing Policies, Manifesto for General Election

Addis Ababa February 19/2013 (ENA) Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA) is conducting a day-long general conference to discuss the policies and launch its political manifesto for the upcoming 6th General Election.

Opening the conference, Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Chairperson Yeshiwas Assefa said the party has been making preparations to actively compete in all electoral polls across the country.

Efforts should be intensified to ensure peace and stability of the country so as to make the election successful, he added.

In the meantime, the party has introduced its electoral symbol: Lady Justice holding the Scales of Justice.

Explaining the reason for selecting the symbol, the party leaders said it is to express their commitment toward realizing equality and justice in the country.

The party’s election motto is: “ Vibrant Citizen – Suitable Nation.”

Besides launching its manifesto, the party is expected to introduce candidates of the party for the election on the conclusion of the ongoing party conference.