Parliamentary Annual Research Conference Underway in Addis

Addis Ababa February 19/2013 (ENA) The first parliamentary annual research conference kicked off on Friday in Addis Ababa with the aim to establish partnerships with researchers for sharing best practices, information, and knowledge.



The two-day conference brings together researchers and academicians drawn from over 12 universities across the country.

Hosted by the House of Peoples’ Representative (HPR), the conference gets started is under the theme “Parliament, Democracy, Good Governance and Human rights”.

In his opening remarks, Speaker of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, Tagesse Chaffo said a strong parliamentary research support can play a crucial role in improving legislative decision making and strengthening democracy.

Reliable facts and analysis contribute to better understanding of problems, provide more realistic and effective legislative solutions to problems and can envisage the impact of laws before they adopted, he added.

The conference will highlight several agenda that includes parliaments and the rule of law, human rights, constitution and constitutionalism, parliaments in digital age as well as parliaments and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the end of the conference, the House is expected to sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Parliamentary Research Network Institutions.

The Parliamentary Research Network will facilitate and set grounds for the house access evidence based data and analysis in a bid to pass legislations and holding the government to account.