Gov`t Provides Humanitarian Assistance to 2.7 mln People in Tigray: Commissioner

Addis Ababa February 19/2021 (ENA) National Disaster Risk Management Commission has disclosed that 2.7 million people have been provided with humanitarian assistance in Tigray regional state.

A webinar organized by the Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Government Sector Offices was held on Thursday.

The participants of the webinar have discussed on the current situation in Ethiopia including the humanitarian and rehabilitation operations being undertaken in Tigray region.

Addressing the discussion, National Disaster Risk Management Commissioner, Mitiku Kassa said 1.8 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance in Tigray prior to the law enforcement operation.

He also stated that a preliminary survey was conducted in collaboration with other development partners to find out the number of people who need humanitarian assistance following the conclusion of the law enforcement operation in the region.

As per the findings of the survey, additional 700,000 people were identified that require emergency aid bringing the total to 2.5 million, Mitiku added.

However, he added that some 2.7 million people have so far been provided with humanitarian assistance in Tigray region which is more than the stated total.

The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in urban areas is increasing; he said and added that the second round of humanitarian assistance operation would begin next week.

Supply of 84,000 metric tons of wheat is available for two months in Tigray as 300,000 metric tons of wheat is being procured by the government, according to the commissioner.

Additional nutritious food items and wheat flour have also been provided to the people in Tigray by purchasing from food processing factories in Ethiopia, Mitiku said.

The government has established an emergency support coordination center in Shire in addition to Mekelle in order to facilitate the operation.

Similar centers are also set to be established in Adwa, Axum, Adigrat and Alamata, the commissioner stated.

Activities are being underway in collaboration with 26 non-governmental organizations to enhance the humanitarian support on non-food items.

So far, 75 humanitarian organizations have been licensed to operate in Tigray region, it was indicated.