President Sahlework Confers with EU Envoy

Addis Ababa February 19/2021 (ENA) President Sahlework Zewdie discussed with Finish Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Union (EU) Envoy, Pekka Haavisto on Thursday.



It is to be recalled that on February 10 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen has discussed with Pekka Haavisto on the current situation in Ethiopia including the humanitarian operation in Tigray.

In another development, President Sahlweork bade farewell to the outgoing Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia, Raphael Morav on Thursday.