PM Abiy Urges All to Join Rebuild Tigray Solidarity Initiative

Addis Ababa, February 18/2021(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called upon all to Join Rebuild Tigray Solidarity Initiative launched today with a view to mobilize the contribution of regions and federal institutions as well as other stakeholders in supporting humanitarian efforts in Tigray.

As part of the initiative, PM Abiy announced the donation of his one month salary, 200,000 Birr from the sale of the Medemer book and three water tanker trucks through the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minster further called upon all sections of society to make whatever contributions they can towards the RebuildTigray solidarity initiative.