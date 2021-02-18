Solidarity Initiative to Rebuild Tigray Launched

Addis Ababa, February 18/2021(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, regional presidents and city administrators have launched a solidarity initiative for the Tigray Regional Provisional Administration and the people of the region.

“RebuildTigray Solidarity Initiative” aims at mobilizing the contribution of regions and federal institutions as well as other stakeholders in supporting humanitarian efforts underway, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition to food and non-food items to be directed to the people of Tigray by way of the Provisional Administration, the regional Presidents also pledged direct support to strengthen the Provisional Administration to carry out it public service delivery duties.

Vehicles, various equipment, input seeds for farmers, ambulances, medicine and monetary support have been pledged by each region and will be handed over to the Provisional Administration within the coming days.

Prime Minster Abiy further called on all sections of society to make whatever contributions they can towards the RebuildTigray Solidarity Initiative.