Ethiopia, South Police Chiefs Discuss Regional, Transboundary Crimes

Addis Ababa, February 18/2021(ENA) Federal Police Commissioner General Demelash Gebremikael and his South Sudanese counterpart Inspector General Majak Akec on regional and transboundary crimes.

Federal Police Commissioner General Demelash Gebremikael said on the occasion that Ethiopia and South Sudan are cooperating on multilateral issues to promote mutual interests including peace and security, combating transboundary crimes and arms trafficking, among others.

Ethiopia will work to heighten its collaboration with South Sudan in controlling crimes and ensuring stability, the commissioner-general added.

He pointed out that Ethiopia will also continue providing scholarship for South Sudan police officers at degree level.

South Sudan National Police Service Head, Inspector General Majak Akec lauded Ethiopia’s contribution for its independence and the continued support of the Federal Police Commission of Ethiopia to South Sudan.