Civil Society Forum to Deploy 3,000 Observers for Upcoming Election

Addis Ababa, February 18/2021(ENA) The Ethiopian Civil Society Forum announced that it will deploy more than 3,000 observers in the upcoming general election.

This was disclosed today at a consultation workshop organized by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and Ethiopian Human Rights Organizations Union to discuss human rights and election.

The forum that brought 170 civic organizations together has been finalizing preparations to play its part by observing the election, Election coordinator Abera Hailemariam said on the occasion.

According to him, observers will be deployed across the nation before election and on the voting date.

The forum has been working to assign mobile and static observers, he added.

The coordinator further stated that election education and monitoring activities will also be carried out besides observing the election.