Addis Ababa PP Launches Election Campaign

Addis Ababa, February 18/2021(ENA) Addis Ababa Prosperity Party (PP) has officially launched its campaign for the upcoming general election today.

Official launching of the election campaign is taking place in the presence of Addis Ababa City Mayor Adanech Abiebie and other party leaders as well as senior government officials.

The mayor has introduced the party’s manifesto and electoral symbol of the party at the ceremony underway at Ghion Hotel.

Prosperity Party President Abiy Ahmed launched on Monday the party’s manifesto and electoral symbol for the 6th General Election.