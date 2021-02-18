PM Abiy Discusses With Leaders of Tigray Provisional Admin

Addis Ababa, February 18/2021(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today discussed with leaders of the Provisional Administration of Tigray region.

The discussion evaluated the humanitarian, security, infrastructure and public service provisions and challenges in the region.

“Discussions with leaders of the Tigray Provisional Administration this morning thoroughly evaluated humanitarian, security, infrastructure and public service provision milestones and challenges in the region,” the premier wrote on Face-Book.

The assessment with the administration identified critical areas of intervention and set a direction for requisite actions, Abiy added.