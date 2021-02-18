Ministers Inaugurate Ethiopian Embassy Building in New Delhi

Addis Ababa, February 18/2021(ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen and India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar inaugurated the newly constructed Ethiopian embassy and chancery building in New Delhi today.



Addressing the audience, Demeke pointed out the long-standing people-to-people, trade, and investment relationship between the two countries that was further entrenched with the formal diplomatic relations since 1948.

He commended the high-level relationship which is manifested through expanding engagements in investment, trade, capacity building, and education sectors, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He thanked the Minister of External Affairs of India, the Mayor’s Office of New Delhi, the current and former ambassadors of Ethiopia, and pertinent offices in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia as well as all the bodies that contributed to the construction of the building.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar appreciated the ever-growing multifaceted relations between the countries, citing investment and education in particular.

He disclosed that over 600 Indian companies have invested about five billion US dollars capital and created employment for more than 75,000 Ethiopians.

Regarding relations in the educational sector, the minister said there are currently 2,000 Indian teachers in Ethiopia while the number of Ethiopian students in India is one of the largest among African students in the country.

Jaishankar expressed his hope that the strong bilateral relationship would be reflected in multilateral levels too.