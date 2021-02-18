Commission Poises to Promote Human Rights Agenda during Elections

Addis Ababa, February 18/2021(ENA) The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is poised to uphold human rights issues an agenda on the upcoming 6th national elections.



Consultation on human rights in the context of election is undertaking where participants from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and human rights defenders are partaking.

Opening the consultation, EHRC Chief Commissioner Daniel Bekele said priority is given to ensure human rights become the agenda during the elections.

He added that ensuring the political rights of citizens to participate in elections is the other area that will be given due focus.

Moreover, Daniel stated that priority will also be given to sections of the society that seek special attention including women, disabled persons and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s).

The consultations aimed at identifying best practices and learn from past experiences to establish effective collaboration between national human rights institutions and CSOs to advance human rights in the context of election.