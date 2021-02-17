IGAD Forecasts Wetter Season on Most Farming Areas in East Africa

Addis Ababa February 17/2021 (ENA) A wetter than usual season is expected over most farming areas of central and southern East Africa, according to IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Centre (ICPAC).

A press release sent by the center stated that a wetter than usual season is expected over western Kenya, eastern Uganda, western Ethiopia, eastern South Sudan, and Tanzania, parts of Burundi and Rwanda, and limited areas of northern Somalia.

A drier than usual conditions are expected over eastern Eritrea, north-eastern Ethiopia, limited areas of western South Sudan, and a few places over eastern Kenya, the statement added.

The season is expected to start 1-2 weeks early in northern Tanzania, northern Uganda, western and eastern Kenya, most of South Sudan, south-western Ethiopia, and southern Somalia, it was learned.

On the other hand, a late onset is expected over north-eastern Ethiopia in line with the expected drier than usual conditions in this part of the region.

The season is also expected to be warmer than usual in north-eastern Somalia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Sudan, north-eastern and north-western South Sudan, Rwanda, and eastern and central Ethiopia.

The temperature is expected to be cooler than usual over most of Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, and the cross-border region between Ethiopia and South Sudan.