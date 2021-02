Addis Ababa February 17/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held telephone conservation today with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of Netherland on bilateral relations and regional peace and security issues.

After the conversation, PM Abiy tweeted: “Thank you Mark Rutte for a good call discussing our bilateral relations and regional peace and security issues.

Ethiopia’s long-standing relationship with the Netherlands through diplomacy, trade and investments is a strong basis for further cooperation.”