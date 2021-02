Addis Ababa, February 17/2021(ENA) Some 336 Ethiopians have repatriated home from Saudi Arabia today, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Riyadh.



All the repatriated Ethiopians are males, the embassy said, adding that the returnees were bade farewell in Riyadh this morning in the presence of embassy representatives.

Repatriation effort of Ethiopian migrants, who have been illegally entered Saudi Arabia and unable to return back home, is being intensified, the embassy stated.