DPM & FM Demeke Arrives in New Delhi

February 16/2021(ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen arrived today in the capital of India, New Delhi on his second leg of two nations visit.

Demeke will be meeting with Minister of External Affairs of India, S. Jaishankar to talk about bilateral issues of mutual concern on his four-day visit to India.

He is also anticipated to inaugurate the new Ethiopian embassy chancery and residence in New Delhi.

It is to be recalled that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen on Monday has attended at the inauguration of ceremony of the new Ethiopian Embassy building in Ankara.