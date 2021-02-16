Menschen Fuer Menshchen Foundation Vows Continued Support for Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, February 16/2021(ENA) Menschen Fuer Menshchen Foundation (MfM) reassured continued commitment for Ethiopia by expanding to new areas and addressing emerging issues such as COVID-19, youth unemployment and climate change.

The Foundation has announced about 13 million Euros of budget to support the sustainable development in agriculture, education, water health and youth focused projects in Ethiopia.

This year MfM marks the 40th year anniversary and its continued service for the people of Ethiopia.

Briefing the media, Executive Board Member of MfM Sebastian Brandis said the foundation will expand its work and start two new integrated rural development projects this year to address the needs of beneficiaries.

The allocated money will be used to produce and plant about 16.5 million multipurpose trees, coffee and fruits, constructing 8 new schools in different areas of the country and finalizing its 20 already built schools that benefit over 52,200 students.

Moreover, the foundation is keen to support the people affected by conflict-induced displacement and natural disasters, he added.

Menschen für Menschen began its work in Ethiopia through the provision of relief aid in Erer valley, East Hararghe.

It has been implementing multi-sector integrated rural development projects and currently running 10 integrated rural development projects in Ethiopia.

It was founded in 1989 by the Honorary President Rolf Knie together with Karlheinz Böhm, by taking Ethiopia as a model, to set an example by supporting the local population to create favorable conditions for their country in the future.