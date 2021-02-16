Ethiopia, Sudan Should Resolve Border Tension through Dialogue: Sudanese Historian

February 16/2021( ENA) Ethiopia and Sudan should settle their border standoff through dialogue based on the sustained bilateral relationship of the two countries that dates back centuries, according to a Sudanese historian.

Gondar University is undertaking a conference about the historical ties between Ethiopia and Sudan.

Sudanese historian, Dr. Oumar al Amin said Ethiopians and Sudanese are great people that have long-standing historical, social, and economic attachments.

People of the two countries have historical bond due to the Nile River, al Amin said, and added the people-to-people ties should not be hampered for trivial border reasons.

He urged the Ethiopian and Sudanese governments and politicians to focus on resolving the matter in a civilized way of dialogue and maintain the peaceful relationship of their people.

Peoples of the two countries are inseparable, he said, and noted that war and conflict can never be a remedy.

Furthermore, the historian stated that Sudan University will continue strengthening higher education collaboration with Gondar and Bahir Dar Universities as scholars have significant role.

The Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) benefits both Ethiopia and Sudan, al Amin said, and added that Sudan can irrigate vast land besides energy supply.

Thus, he suggested that both countries should work closely as the dam ascertains mutual benefit.

Gondar University Social Science and Humanities Dean, Agegnehu Tesfa said that works are being done to strengthen the two countries good relationship.

He added that there are plans of including Amharic and Arabic language in the curriculum of the bordering areas in order to solidify the ties.