ESOG Urged to Further Toughen Efforts to Reduce Maternal Mortality

February 15/2021(ENA) Health State Minister Dr. Dereje Duguma lauded the paramount role of the Ethiopian Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ESOG) in fighting against COVID-19 and urged to further strengthen efforts to lower maternal mortality.

This was disclosed during the 29th annual conference of ESOG held today under the theme “Mitigating the Impacts of COVID-19 on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) services.

Opening the conference, Health State Minister Dr. Dereje Duguma said that the measures taken to control the spread of the pandemic are gaining result though much work is needed as negligence of using facemask is observed especially in the rural areas.

Dereje noted that “together with ESOG, we can achieve more and travel far in success in short time.”

The maternal mortality ratio (MMRatio) is the annual number of female deaths per 100,000 live births from any cause related to or aggravated by pregnancy or its management.

It includes deaths during pregnancy, childbirth, or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, irrespective of the duration and site of the pregnancy, for a specified year.

According to World Health Organization, Ethiopia was working to reduce maternal mortality ratio (MMR) from 412 to 199 per 100,000 live births by 2020.

ESOG President, Dr. Mekdes Daba said “our members have been representing the motto we always stand for the right of women and girls to choose and get compassionate and competent care they deserve with the scientific advances and beyond.”

The society has more than 500 members across the country, she said, adding that “they have always been in the frontline though we are few in number compared to the total population of the country.”

According to the president, medical education, research, academic achievements and of the ESOG members has been used as an advocacy tool for the rights of women.

It is always women and children that are affected disproportionately during any crisis including the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Mekdes said, and added “we were playing vital role in making sure that they are never left behind.”

International Programs Director of Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Professor Senait Fisseha said on her part there has been a surge of gender based violence as the pandemic induced lockdown for women and girls.

Thus, she said there has been 30 percent increase in Africa alone that further exacerbated by violence, conflict and other emergencies.

Women around the world are three times as likely as men to report significant health consequences from this pandemic not just economic, Senait said, and stressed “even in the best of times, women rights and voices are too often ignored.”

She called on the ministry to start facing the new frontier self-care as well as pushing forward digital e-health in order to let women get the services at home.