Residents of Dessie, Kombolcha Towns Hold Rallies in Support of PM Abiy

Addis Ababa February 16/2021 (ENA) Residents of Dessie and Kombolcha towns of Amhara Regional State have held today rallies in support of the ongoing national reform under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Various sections of the society including the youths, women, prominent persons, religious fathers, among others have participated in the rallies.

The demonstrators have expressed their readiness to play their part to enhance the peace and unity of the country.

They also vowed to work with the government in its effort to protect the sovereignty and unity of Ethiopia.

The demonstrators pledged to continue their financial support to the construction of the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Since the past few weeks, residents of various towns across the country have been expressing their support to Abiy’s administration.