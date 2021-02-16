Ethiopia, Turkey Discuss Ways of Strengthening Relation

February 15/2021(ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Turkey’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held today discussion about ways of strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Demeke appreciated the all-weather friendship of Turkey and Ethiopia and called for expediting the growth momentum of the Ethio-Turkish cooperation and strategic partnership.

The discussion between the two sides also covered the current situation about the Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute and other regional issues of mutual concern.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke reiterated during the discussion Ethiopia’s unwavering stance to solve the Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute amicably.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu on his part stated that Ethiopia is one of the investment destinations for Turkish investors in Africa, where the country’s investment stands the second largest in Ethiopia.

At the time that the countries are commemorating the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Ethiopia and Turkey, the ministers jointly inaugurated the newly constructed building of the residence of the Ethiopian ambassador in Ankara and the chancery as well today.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Demeke appreciated former President of Ethiopia Mulatu Teshome and former Ambassador of Ethiopia to Turkey Ayalew Gobeze for exerting efforts for the construction of the building.