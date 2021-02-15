Ethiopia Inaugurates New Embassy Building in Ankara

Addis Ababa February 15/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia today inaugurated a new embassy building in Ankara, Turkey in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonen and Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

During the official inauguration ceremony, Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the new Ethiopian embassy building in Ankara would contribute to further enhance the bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and Turkey.

The minister has also expressed his government’s keenness to enhance cooperation with African countries in the fields of economy, peace and security.

He stated that the government of Turkey will work to strengthen its bilateral economic, peace and security cooperation with Africa by providing the necessary support to the countries.

The Foreign Affairs minister said that he will hold discussion with his Ethiopian counterpart, Demeke on various topics including bilateral, regional and international issues.

Ethiopia and Turkey have now been celebrating the 125th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen is in Ankara for a two-day visit to Turkey starting from Monday.