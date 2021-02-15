Ruling Prosperity Party Launches Manifesto, Electoral Symbol

Addis Ababa February 15/2021 (ENA) President of the ruling Prosperity Party (PP), Abiy Ahmed has launched today the party’s manifesto and electoral symbol for the 6th General Election.

The official launching ceremony was held under the theme, “Multinational Fraternity for Mutual Prosperity.”

The electoral symbol of Prosperity Party is a glowing bulb representing a party with reform and hope, PP Election Head Zadig Abrha explained.

Prosperity Party Main Office Head, Binalf Andualem expressed PP’s commitment to work in collaboration with all actors to ensure the successfully conclusion of the election peacefully and democratically.

According to him, the manifesto and the election symbol of the party launched are meant to help it emerge winner in a democratic election.

PP President Abiy said on the occasion that the upcoming election will be peaceful and democratic whereby Ethiopia and Ethiopians become winners.

The manifesto released is not a contract rather a covenant that strongly bonds the people and the party through mutual commitment, he added.

The president urged members of the party to selflessly commit themselves towards serving the people of Ethiopia while the public too has to extend its support.

The manifesto is not a compilation of wish lists but a document developed through a year-long data collected and discussed with the people.

Recalling that the party has been registering successes during the past three years, he stressed that PP is a tested party that has undergone through multiple hurdles and obstacles.

Abiy said that his party accomplishes what it starts and has liberated Ethiopians from foreign ideology and introduced Medemer.

In this regard, the president cited the successful first filling of GERD, and completion of Sheger, Entoto and Unity parks as well as other accomplished national projects.

Furthermore, he stated that achievements have been registered in the economy, agriculture, and tourism sectors and surely Ethiopia will realize its prosperity if the gained knowledge and expertise is expanded.

Abiy underscored that Prosperity Party will lay the foundation for a peaceful, democratic, and fair general election.