Samaritan’s Purse Donates 30mln Birr worth Nutritious Food to People in Tigray

Mekele February 15/2021 ( ENA) Samaritan’s purse, a humanitarian organization, has donated 30 million birr worth nutritious foods to help people in Tigray region.



The food consignment, that amounts 310 quintals, has arrived at Mekele Alula Abanega Airport today transported from Samaritan’s Purse head office in North Carolina, Boone city by its cargo airplane.

The food items are going to be distributed for children, pregnant and lactant women.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Tigray region Intern Administration, Abebe Gebrehiwot and cabinet members of the administration have received the donation.

Samaritan’s Purse is a humanitarian organization that provides aid to vulnerable people across the globe.

Ministry of Peace has been coordinating extensive humanitarian and rehabilitation activities in Tigray region in collaboration with more than 26 international organizations, it was learned.