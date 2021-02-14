PM Abiy Inaugurates the 60.2 km Shambu-Bako Road Project

February 14/2021 ( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday inaugurated the 60.2 kilometer Shambu-Bako asphalt road project.

The road project was constructed with an outlay of one billion Birr.

The road eases socio-economic activities of people by reducing transportation time and connects different parts in Oromia Regional State.

The Premier also lunched the construction of a 95 kilometer Shambo-Agamsa concrete asphalt road project.

The construction of the road project is expected to be completed within three and half years with over 2 billion Birr.

Moreover, Prime Minister Abiy laid a cornerstone for the construction of 110 kilometers Ambo-Guder and Shenen-Seyo road projects that will be built with a cost of 4.6 billion birr.

Ambo-Guder and Shenen-Seyo road projects will be completed within five years, it was indicated.