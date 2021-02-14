PM Abiy Launches Construction of Dembi Dolo Road Project

February 14/2021 ( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today officially launched the construction of Dembi Dolo- Mugi -Dola asphalt concrete road project.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, First Lady Zinash Tayachew and other high-level government officials also presided over the event.

Abiy said during the occasion that the projects being built in the area are crucial to connect the town of Welega with neighboring regional states and surrounding communities.

“Since the area has been neglected and needs special attention, we are working hard with priority,” the Premier noted.

He urged the residents to play their part in accelerating development by maintaining peace and security in the area.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen said for his part that “We will work for the benefit and unity of the people without neglecting the problems of peace and security issues”.

Demeke added that now is the right time for change and nation building.

The 50 kilometers road will be built with 1.6 billion birr allocated by the government of Ethiopia which is expected to be completed in three years.