Political Parties Making Preparations for General Election

Addis Ababa February 13/2021 (ENA) Political parties revealed that they are preparing for the upcoming general election in accordance with the schedule of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE).

The parties also called for the resolution of problems of free movement.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) Provisional Public Relations Head, Betee Urgesa said his party is making preparations for the 5th June 2021 election by coming up with alternative ideas.

He further alleged that leaders of his party have been arrested and offices closed in the constituencies where they compete.

Betee said the party has been engaged in line with the schedule of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, though it is necessary to create conducive environment for the election.

Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party Organizational Affairs Head, Wasihun Tesfaye said his party believes that the 6th General Election will transform the country to a higher level.

Hence the party has been making preparations to file and come up with policy and other documents necessary for the election consistent with the schedule of NEBE, he added.

The head revealed that Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice will compete in all constituencies, adding that a forum equal for all should be created during the campaign.

Prosperity Party (PP) Election Affairs Head, Zadig Abrha said his party will compete on a level field with competing parties and strive to win the election through the ideas it generates and organizational strength. The people will, of course, decide the winner.

Zadig also stated that PP as a ruling party is working to ensure that the election is free, fair, peaceful and credible. He called on competing political parties to contribute their share.

He further noted that competing parties can solve their problems through the tripartite forum recently established by the ruling party, competing parties, and the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia.

Zadig pointed out that the Prosperity Party will work for the benefit of the country and the people if it wins the election, but “ we want to be a party that lost election and handed over power if the party loses the election. We are ready for that,” he stressed.

NEBE Communications Adviser Soliana Shimels said preparations are well underway for the election to take place as scheduled.

According to her, the Board has been working hard along with the ruling party and regional governments to address the challenges facing political parties.