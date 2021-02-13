Hurso Contingent School Graduates International Peacekeepers

Addis Ababa February 13/2021 (ENA) Hurso Contingent Training School at the Ethiopian Ministry of Defense has today graduated International Peacekeepers.

According to Ministry of Defense, the graduates are the 15th Motorized Battalion to be deployed to South Sudan to help the peacekeeping operation in that country.

The graduates have attended the necessary training courses that would enable them properly fulfill their international peacekeeping missions, according to the ministry.

Indoctrination Director-General of the minister, Major General Mohammed Tessema, senior military officers as well as officials of the Dire Dawa City Administration attended the graduation ceremony.

Beyond maintaining the Ethiopia’s sovereignty, peace and security, the Ethiopian National Defense Force has been contributing significantly to peacekeeping activities in Africa and the rest of the world, it was learned.

The Ethiopian International Peacekeeping Training Center (EIPKTC) was established in 2011.

Strengthening the capacity of middle- and senior level military, police, and civilian officers to effectively deliver peace operation mandates is the objective of the center.