UN, U.S. Reaffirm Commitment to Support Ethiopia to Respond to Humanitarian Need in Tigray

Addis Ababa February 13/2021 (ENA) The UN and U.S have reconfirmed their commitment to support Ethiopia’s ongoing efforts to respond to the crisis in Tigray.

The two officials made the remark on Friday during an introductory call Blinken made with the Secretary-General.

During the occasion, Blinken underscored the U.S. commitment to multilateral cooperation and praised the United Nations’ role as the indispensable anchor of the multilateral system.

The Secretary of State has also expressed his willingness to collaborate closely with the Secretary-General and the UN system in his new role, according to US Department of State.

The government of Ethiopia has been coordinating extensive humanitarian and rehabilitation activities in collaboration with several international organizations following the law enforcement operation in Tigray region.