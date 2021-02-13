Ethiopia, Moldova Express keeness to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Addis Ababa February 13/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia and Moldova vowed to enhance their existing bilateral and multilateral cooperation, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu presented his letter of credentials to President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

On the occasion, the two officials discussed ways to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relationships between the two countries.

They underlined the importance of creating and expanding engagements, particularly in investment, trade and tourism sectors.

Ambassador Alemayehu also took the opportunity to brief the President on the rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts in Tigray, including the humanitarian support the government is providing to people following the law enforcement campaign.

President Maia on her part reaffirmed her country’s readiness to cooperate with Ethiopia and scale up the relationship between the two countries to a better level.