Japan Committed to Strengthening Coop in Economic Dev’t, Democratization with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa February 12/2013 (ENA) Japan is committed to supporting Ethiopia’s socio-economic developments and democratization efforts, Ambassador Ito Takako said.

Speaking at the celebration of Japan’s National Day today, the ambassador said Ethiopia’s 10-year perspective plan will be the guiding framework for Japan’s cooperation on economic and social developments in the country.

“The 10-year development plan, which is to be approved by the Ethiopian parliament soon, is an important guideline for further economic and social development,” Takako added.

According to her, Japan will also cooperate with Ethiopia in its efforts to implement the plan which is in line with the SDGs.

The ambassador stated that investment reforms to attract Foreign Direct Investment would help exploit Ethiopia’s economic potential.

“Ethiopia is faced with a great opportunity to enhance its economic potential by improving the investment environment, especially by allowing more Foreign Direct Investment and strengthening synergic coordination with local governments,” she pointed out.

Takako expressed her desire to attract more Japanese investments working in infrastructure and other sectors.

To support Ethiopia’s industrial development, TICAD Human Resource Development Center for Business and Industry, which has been under construction since 2019, will be opened at the end of this year in Addis Ababa, the ambassador revealed.

She further told the Ethiopian News Agency, “There are many things I want to do. We have very strong interest in economic cooperation, investments in infrastructure and so forth. But at the same time I would like to cooperate with Ethiopia for its goal to become a truly democratic country and promote human rights and the rule of law, people-to-people exchange.”