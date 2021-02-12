Ministry Coordinating Extensive Humanitarian Operations with 26 Int’l Organizations

Addis Ababa February 12/2013 (ENA) Ministry of Peace disclosed that it has been coordinating extensive humanitarian and rehabilitation activities over the past three months in collaboration with more than 26 international organizations, including United Nations agencies in Tigray region.

The ministry said in a statement today that over the past three months, 75 members of international organizations who have applied for access to the Tigray Regional State have been granted access to support the humanitarian and rehabilitation process.

“In its capacity as a co-chair of the Emergency Coordination Center (ECC), the United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) is coordinating the emergency humanitarian assistance and rehabilitation process in collaboration with the Ethiopian Government,” it added.

According to the ministry, emergency humanitarian assistance is underway in 36 Woredas of Tigray Region at 92 food distribution points.