Nation to Capitalize on Safe Tourism Recognition to Attract Tourists

AddIS Ababa February 12/2013 (ENA) Ethiopia will capitalize on the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safety Travel Stamp recognition to revive marketing and promotion of the tourism sector, according to Tourism Ethiopia.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Tourism Ethiopia Director-General Sileshi Girma said the recognition was given to Ethiopia following the fulfillment of different commitments that have been met in the past.

“In all the processes, we were able to show that we follow WTTC safety protocol principles; and the principles include transport, service, and hotel safeties, starting from reception to kitchen,” he stated.

“At the tourist destinations, we were able to disinfect tourist sites; and this is one of the things WTTC recommends.”

The director-general further noted that the safety travel stamp will contribute a lot to the country’s tourism market promotion as it gives confidence for travelers. It is also something that will create hygiene and sanitation culture and the cleanness of tourist sites, he added.

“We will (therfore) capitalize on our marketing and promotion using this safety travel stamp since Ethiopia is now one of the safest places for tourists with regard to COVID-19 threats,” Sileshi underscored.

Ethiopian Tour Operators Association President, Andinet Feleke said on her part the safety stamp from WTTC is critical as the emergence of COVID-19 is one of the hindrances to the tourism sector.

“This is one step forward to revive the sector,” she said, adding that the safety stamp means we are officially open for global tourists. So, it has huge significant to the tourism sector.”

According to her, this is a big evidence for those actors who want to promote the Ethiopian market. This is the first step to revive the tourism sector to where it belongs. This also has huge significance to tour operators to promote the market.

Similarly, Foreign Trade and Tourism Promotion Director-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regassa Kefale, said the recognition given by the WTTC could be taken as opportunity for the country in particular and for tourists who want a safe travel in general.

He noted that Ethiopia as one of the safest countries for tourists who have been staying at home due to COVID-19. They will of course be immediately attracted by countries that are safe for travel.

Ethiopia is the latest destination to be awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp – the world’s first-ever global safety and hygiene stamp – following major steps implemented by Ministry of Culture and Tourism last year to ensure safety for residents, travelers, and workers and businesses in the tourism value chain as Ethiopia reopened its borders to international visitors.