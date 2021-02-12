House Speaker Says 10 Yrs Dev’t Plan Need to Ascertain Equitable Benefit

AddIS Ababa February 12/2013 (ENA) The 10-year perspective development plan should embrace indices that ascertain equitable benefit of the public, House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) Speaker Tagesse Chafo said.

Planning and Development Commission today is discussing on monitoring and evaluation on the draft plan with heads of the HPR’s standing committee.

During the discussion, House Speaker Tagesse said the plan is critical towards reaching the desired prosperity.

He added that system should be in place to make sure there is equitable benefit of the public.

Planning and Development Commissioner, Fitsum Assefa said on her part the necessary work has already been undertaken to ensure the plan be backed up with modern system.

The commission jointly with the Civil Service Commission has done necessary work to strengthen the follow up and support capacities of institutions.

The Ten-Year Development plan has been under discussion for the last several months in order to enrich its overall contents and strategies by engaging all pertinent actors.

The plan aims to bring quality based economic growth, increase production and competitiveness, build a green and climate resilient economy, on the top of bringing institutional transformation and guarantee private sector led growth.