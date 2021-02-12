PM Abiy Extends Chinese Lunar New Year Best Wishes

Addis Ababa, February 12/2021(ENA)Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has today extended Lunar New Year wishes to the people and government of China.

The Premier said that Ethiopia will continue to build on its existing bilateral relations and cooperation with China.

“Wishing the people and government of China a happy Lunar New Year, Ethiopia will continue to build on its existing bilateral relations and cooperation with China in the Year Of The Ox,” Abiy stated in his twitter message.

Ethiopia and China have been enjoying a 50 years long strong friendship which culminated to an effective political and economic cooperation, it was learned.