Ambassador Nasise Briefs Canadian MP on Current situations in Ethiopia

February 12/2021( ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador to Canada, Nasise Challi briefed to Canadian Member of Parliament (House of Commons), Garnett Genius on the current situation in Ethiopia.

The ambassador provided a briefed context of the law enforcement operation, the activities being undertaken to rehabilitate and rebuild Tigray Regional State.

She also explained about the commitment of the government of Ethiopia to adhere to the international principles for the protection of civilians in the region.

Garnett Genius commended the brief made by Ambassador Nasise which provided him important context on the genesis of the conflict and efforts of rehabilitation and rebuilding the region.

Recalling that Canada is a strong development partner to Ethiopia, he pledged to push his government to assist on humanitarian needs and involve in the rebuilding of civilian infrastructures.