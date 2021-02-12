FM Demeke Holds Phone Conversation with Chinese FM Wang Yi

Addis Ababa, February 12/2021(ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen held telephone conversation with State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi on Thursday.

The two sides exchanged views on several bilateral issues including the current humanitarian supports in the Tigray Regional State, cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic, negotiations over the GERD and the Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute.

During their conversation, Demeke appreciated China’s principled intervention during the United Nations security meeting on the issue of the GERD where Egypt had bypassed the tripartite negotiations and all regional mechanisms.

He hoped that China’s non-intervention and principled position on the GERD issue and its commitment to cooperate with Ethiopia on multilateral agendas would continue.

Recalling the belligerent actions of Sudan in forcefully entering into Ethiopian territories, Demeke reiterated Ethiopia’s commitment to solve the issue through dialogue.

He also urged the Government of China to put the necessary pressure on Sudan to respect international law and withdraw from the area that it has occupied as of November 6, plundering and dislocating Ethiopians.

Contrary to the allegations of some corners of the international community, Demeke said the government of Ethiopia, the Interim Government of Tigray, and 26 international aid agencies are delivering humanitarian support to the people in need in the region, including those affected by the now completed law enforcement operation.

He further stated that food and non-food items have been distributed to a large number of people from the 92 distribution centers established in the region.

Moreover, Demeke briefed the efforts of the government to rehabilitate and rebuild destroyed infrastructures including telecommunication, power supply lines and other much-needed services in the region.

Foreign Minister, Wang Yi said on his part that China recognizes the efforts of Ethiopian government to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected people in the Tigray.

Wang reaffirmed that the government of China will continue to support development projects in Ethiopia and stands firm in its commitment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic together with Ethiopia.